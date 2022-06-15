ED Announces VP Chiwenga Marriage

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has tied the knot with Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi.

This announcement comes barely weeks after Chiwenga had told ZIMSTAT census enumerators that he was staying with his spouse.

In a statement, president Mnangagwa said Baloyi is a serving officer of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Reads the statement issued by Dr Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet:

PRESS STATEMENT

His Excellency the President, Dr E. D. Mnangagwa, wishes to inform the Nation that Honourable Vice President, General (REID) Dr CDGN Chiwenga, has tied the knot with his partner, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi. Col. Baloyi is a serving Officer in the Zimbabwe National Army, ZNA. The President, the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa (Dr), and the First Family wish the couple a lifelong partnership full of love and affection.

Sibanda Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet 15/06/22

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...