Granny (94) Killed By Inferno

By A Correspondent- A 94 year old woman from the Mtshazo area in Gwanda died in a house fire on Sunday.

It is reported that she was staying alone.

A loud bang from burning asbestos sheets and a cloud of smoke at Gogo Nanzeni Mlandu’s house in Mtsahazo village drew the attention of women who were on their way to fetch water Sunday morning.

The women could however not save the 94-year-old granny as they arrived at her homestead after she had been burnt beyond recognition. Said a local village worker:

It is so disheartening, she was living here all alone and she was old. We never expected something like this to happen to her. To die in this manner is sad. We don’t know what happened. I am a village health worker, I was the one who was coming to check on gogo now and then and to be called in to be told that she has been burnt beyond recognition is heart-rending.

We don’t know what happened and we are still to come to terms with what happened. We wish we knew what happened. We are looking for answers.

Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident, saying investigations to establish the cause of the fire were still underway.- Pindula News

