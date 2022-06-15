Son Of Slain CCC Activist Fears His Mother’s Body Has Been Changed

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The son of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali Tuesday said he feared his mother’s body had been changed.

Silence, narrated how alleged ZANU PF thugs had forced them out of their home and into the bushes.

His mother’s dismembered body was discovered on the 11th of June after he had been missing since the 24th of May having been last seen being dragged into the darkness of the night by Julius Jamba, cousin to ZANU PF Nyatsime district chairperson Simbarashe Chisango.

Silence pleaded with those in the diaspora and to CCC president Nelson Chamisa to help the family.

We were openly told by the ZANU PF leadership in this area, that we are no longer welcome in this neighbourhood.

My sister and I are living in fear. We were told by leaders in this area that we will never have peace at our mother’s house, so we are kindly seeking assistance in that regard.

We do not know where to go or find alternative accommodation. We are living in fear.

Silence said his mother’s body might have been tampered with. He added:

I do not know where they have taken my mother’s body. When we left the mortuary yesterday (Monday), we were told to come back today and collect the body for postmortem but to my surprise, today they told us to come in the morning but when I arrived, I was not shown her body.

I don’t know if we will be able to see the same body because I was supposed to be there when the postmortem was done.

They just told me that they have done the postmortem. I want to know if it’s still my mother’s body or if it has been changed.

Silence said the hospital authorities took DNA samples from him for them to confirm Ali’s identity, but it is not clear if they used the samples or not.

The police are yet to apprehend the suspect although it is believed that Jamba’s mother was fully aware of the scandal.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...