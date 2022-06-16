Duo Nabbed In SA Over Armed Robbery

By A Correspondent- Two Zimbabwean nationals have been arrested in Johannesburg, South Africa, for armed robbery and illegal possession of ammunition.

The Zimbabweans and their two alleged accomplices, both South African, are expected to appear in court soon.

In a statement on Thursday, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s communications unit said on 14 June, police officers in the city received a complaint from two students who alleged they had been robbed of their cellphones.

The students alleged that they were mugged by five males at Delvers and Albert Street. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police said:

Officers proceeded to the area where the robbery occurred and followed up on information of the suspects who committed the robbery.

The information led officers to a building at End and Albert Street where they found three male suspects identified by the complainants.

The rooms were searched and three toy firearms, two okapi knives and five live 9mm ammunition were recovered.

Whilst searching for a fourth suspect, information led officers to where the suspect resides.

Upon arrival, a 17-year-old female was found in the room. When searching the room, another toy firearm and live ammunition was recovered.

