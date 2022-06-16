Mugabe Propagandist Dies

By- The late President Robert Mugabe sympathiser Claude Mararike has died.

He was 82.

His daughter, Ms Vivian Mararike, confirmed the death of the Prof who was University of Zimbabwe sociology lecturer.

“He passed on in the early hours of today,” she said.

Mararike was widely known for his regular appearances on ZBC talk show “Zvavanhu”, where he could blast the opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai together with Vimbai Chivaura, Sheunesu Mupepereki and Tafataona Mahoso.

