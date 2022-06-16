Nadia Primary School Ropes In Macheso

By A Correspondent- Sungura music legend Alick Macheso on Wednesday set up a temporary classroom at the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza and spent the day talking to primary school children.

Macheso, who is currently riding high on his new album “Tinosvitswa Nashe” released last week, spent the day interacting with learners from Nadia’s Primary School in Hatfield.

The tutorial saw pupils from ECD-A to Grade 7 discussing music with Macheso, in a session that also had a question-and-answer segment.

The session, called the Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) tour, is part of Nadia’s Primary School’s fulfilment of the new curriculum requirements.

Speaking to H-Metro, on the sidelines of the session, Macheso said he appreciates the introduction of VPA in schools as it will help in the growth of the music industry. He said:

I didn’t think twice when I was told about this occasion. It’s good to realise that the Government has introduced this Visual and Performing Arts subject to our children.

It was good spending time with pupils, it was a session about music and we had a question-and-answer segment which was helpful.

I was impressed by the questions and that most were coming from even those in Grade 1.

They are appreciating music and this will help the industry grow.

VPA, which is now an examinable subject at Grade 7 level, was made mandatory in primary education when the new curriculum was introduced.

Nadia’s Primary School headmaster, Lawrence Matare, explained the purpose of Macheso’s visit. Said Matare:

There is a part of African music of which sungura is part. We saw it fit as a school to come and visit one of the sungura kings in Zimbabwe so that he can shed more light on the sungura genre.

And, also to help the pupils, especially Grade 7s, with their VPA, the subject was a challenge for them and we saw it fit that children can get more interest in the VPA subject.

-HMetro

