Police Narrate How Pias Jamba Murdered Moreblessing Ali

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Thursday confirmed that Pias Jamba killed CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Jamba murdered Ali on 24 May near Chibhanguza Shopping Centre and hid the body in a bush.

Police said that so far, they have not found any evidence suggesting that the murder was not politically motivated. Asst Comm Nyathi said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Pius Jamba was arrested in Chidamoyo area, Magunje on 16th June 2022 in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza on 24th May 2022.

Initial investigations have established that Pius Jamba killed Moreblessing Ali after dragging her from Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, hid the body in a bush and went to his parents’ homestead. He took a kitchen knife and a sack and went back to the bush.

The suspect then cut the body of Moreblessing Ali into pieces and made several trips to the well where he eventually dumped the body.

Investigations are underway to find out if Pius Jamba acted alone or in connivance with other suspects.

Police investigations have so far not found any political link to this sad and heinous crime.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Jamba will be appearing in court soon.

