President Chamisa Urges SADC To Resolve Zim Political Crisis

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has said Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s silence on the brutal murder of Moreblessing Ali is shocking.

According to President Chamisa, Mr Mnangagwa is resorting to violence as a desperate attempt to disrupt the wave of change.

Addressing mourners at Moreblessing’s funeral on Tuesday, President Chamisa said:

“Do not be provoked into using violence. We are a movement of peace. These are the last kicks of a dying horse. The liberation struggle was about Ubuntu, citizen dignity and respecting human life.

We will engage

SADC to ensure that there is peace in Zimbabwe as we approach the 2023 election. Political violence must mot be allowed to escalate. No life must be lost on account of politics.

Government has a duty to protect ALL citizens. The lives of all Zimbabweans must be protected and secured. No to impunity. We are almost there. Let’s defend each other as citizens against violence. We all have a duty to fight for change. The nation must unite.

What has happened to our moral values? A councillor should not use terror but should be a community leader.”

