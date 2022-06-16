Release Job Sikhala, Declares Moreblessing Ali Family

Ali family statement, 15 June 2022

We condemn the arrest of our representative and Spokeperson, Hon Job Sikhala and one of the local leaders who was instrumental in the CCC search mission, Hon Godfrey Sithole.

To be clear, it was our position as a family that we would not bury Moreblessing until her murderers are arrested. Hon Sikhala was the appointed watching brief over any potential investigation, arrest and prosecution.

It is a matter of regret that Hon Sikhala has been arrested in the course and scope of his legal duties. This is an extension of the political persecution of Moreblessing. They murdered her violently. Even in death, they won’t let her find peace.

We will not be silenced. We continue to demand justice.

