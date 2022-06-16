Zanu PF Thugs Hunt Down CCC Supporters With Guns
16 June 2022
By-Known Zanu PF officials in Chitungwiza are hunting for CCC supporters with guns.
CCC posted on Twitter pictures of these Zanu PF members displaying guns and live ammunition.
Posted CCC:
ALERT – Zanu PF thugs in Chitungwiza are sending pictures of themselves carrying live ammunition. These are pictures of a man known as Chitembwe from Unit N & Mlambo from Ward 7, who lost to Cllr Maiko. This Zanu PF reign of terror must stop. We demand peace & justice