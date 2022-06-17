Anti-Tsvangirai Commentator Dies

By- Former President Robert Mugabe sympathiser and University of Zimbabwe lecturer Claude Mararike has died.

He was 82.

His daughter, Ms Vivian Mararike, confirmed her father’s death.

“He passed on in the early hours of today,” she said.

Mararike was widely known for his regular appearances on ZBC talk show “Zvavanhu”, where he could blast the opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai together with Vimbai Chivaura, Sheunesu Mupepereki and Tafataona Mahoso.

