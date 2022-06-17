Biti Escapes Zanu PF Attacks In Muzarabani

By- Suspected Zanu PF activists have stoned CCC vice President Tendai Biti’s car in Muzarabani.

Biti’s car was stoned by Zanu PF activists operating an illegal roadblock in the Mashonaland Central province remote area.

Biti confirms escaping the attacks.

Zimeye.com failed to reach Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa for his comment.

Below is the report posted on Twitter:

In its primitive nature, Zanu PF thugs attacked

@CCCZimbabwe

Vice President

@BitiTendai

in Muzarabani at Adage where they mounted an illegal block and stoned his vehicle.

https://twitter.com/EmmanuelGumbo_/status/1537852696891469825/photo/3

