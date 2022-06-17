Breaking News…… Tendai Biti Attacked In Muzarabani

Spread the love

By- Reports reaching us say that suspected Zanu PF activists have stoned CCC vice President Tendai Biti’s car.

The reports claim that Biti’s car was stoned by Zanu PF activists operating an illegal roadblock in Mashonaland Central province.

Biti confirmed the sad development.

Zimeye.com could not reach Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa as his phone was not available.

Below is the report posted on Twitter:

In its primitive nature, Zanu PF thugs attacked

@CCCZimbabwe

Vice President

@BitiTendai

in Muzarabani at Adage where they mounted an illegal block and stoned his vehicle.

https://twitter.com/EmmanuelGumbo_/status/1537852696891469825/photo/3

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...