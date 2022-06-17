JUST IN: Pius Jamba Court Case Update
17 June 2022
Pius Jamba case update: The Investigating Officer is seeking further detention-Arimon Mirimbo
-he (Jamba) is yet to tell us where the offence was committed
-he has not revealed the location of the weapon used in committing the offence and the cellphone of the deceased
-he was arrested on 16 june 2022 at 0800 hours
-we want his detention to be extended to June 18 at 1500hrs
-if he interacts with other inamtes, he might be influenced not to reveal where some of the things are
Application granted