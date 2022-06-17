JUST IN: Pius Jamba Court Case Update

-he was arrested on 16 june 2022 at 0800 hours

-we want his detention to be extended to June 18 at 1500hrs

-if he interacts with other inamtes, he might be influenced not to reveal where some of the things are

Application granted — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 17, 2022

