Warriors Super Fan Aluvah Sneaks Back Into Zim

By A Correspondent- Warriors “super fan” Alvin Zhakata, better known as Aluvah, reportedly sneaked into the country three weeks ago from Cameroon.

Zhakata remained in Cameroon after the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in February and reports at the time suggested that he was at one point hospitalised with a heart ailment.

Following his recent return to Zimbabwe, Zhakata has reportedly been keeping a low profile at his family home in Chitungwiza. H-Metro quoted a source as saying:

He got money for the tickets from well-wishers and has been keeping a low profile since then. He has been in the country for about three weeks now. He doesn’t want people to know that he is back.

According to a Soccer24 report, Zhakata is someone who is allergic to truth and needs help according to a family member who spoke to the publication.

Aluvah is reported to have once misled the nation by saying that he had been robbed in Harare’s central business district.

He spent two weeks in hospital at the time “though what happened to him is something that he and a few close friends know”, reported Soccer24.

At one point, Aluvah claimed he had been invited to watch the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, even though it was just a lie.

Aluvah is also alleged to have misled the nation that former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa had been appointed technical advisor of the Malawi national team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that were held in January and February this year in Cameroon.

He also claimed Pasuwa flew to Cameroon, yet the former Dynamos coach spent the entire tournament at home, in Greendale, Harare.

When he left the country for Cameroon, Aluvah claimed he was on a CAF ticket, yet he was not.

Aluvah collapsed in Cameroon early this year and it was reported that the collapse was due to heart complications.

However, this has been dismissed as untrue as Zhakata’s collapse was linked to alcohol, it has been alleged.

Aluvah claimed that Cameroonian legend and FA president, Samuel Eto’o, paid his hospital bill but this has also been dismissed as untrue.

The Warriors praise singer reportedly owns an iPhone 13 yet he is failing to raise 380 euros for a plane ticket to Zimbabwe.

Moreover, his family said they were unaware that he is in Cameroon and in need of financial assistance.

Aluvah reportedly declined the help of a well-wisher who offered to purchase the ticket directly, without giving him the money.

He is also actively involved in Warriors star Marvellous Nakamba’s Nakamba Foundation and this has raised questions about why the foundation has not reached out to help one of their own.-H.Metro

