Zanu PF Killed Moreblessing Ali – Maimane

Tinashe Sambiri|Fiery South African politician Mmusi Maimane has said it’s clear Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Maimane took a swipe at Mnangagwa for ruling by the gun.

He pledged to support Zimbabweans’ quest for freedom from Zanu PF tyranny.

“Zanu PF has blood on their hands #MoreblessingAli. You have blood on your hands

@ed

Your reign of tyranny has destroyed SADC. You preside by the gun. This has been your pattern of behavior since the #Gukurahundhi genocide.

Africa won’t back you up this time.

The best way to solve our migration issue is to support and protect free and fair elections in Zimbabwe.

To support the rights of citizens and the media.

I am convinced many people would feel safe to return to their country once the inept, corrupt and brutal regime has fallen,” Mainame said.

