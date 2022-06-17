Zimbabweans Throng Sikhala Court Appearance

By- Zimbabweans came in their numbers to support the CCC deputy chairman’s Job Sikhala at his court appearance at Harare Magistrate’s court.

Sikhala was arrested Tuesday evening for representing the late Moreblessing Ali’s family.

CCC posted on Twitter thanking Zimbabweans:

1/2 Today, community leaders, grassroots mobilizers & citizens thronged Rotten Row to show solidarity to Hon Sikhala & Hon Sithole, who are facing trumped-up charges of inciting violence.

