Biti Escapes Zanu PF Assassination Attempt

By- CCC vice President Tendai Biti has escaped death after scores of Zanu PF thugs attacked his cars in Muzarabani Friday.

Over 20 Zanu PF activists mounted an illegal roadblock in Dande near Muzarabani and blocked Biti from touring Mashonaland Central province by stoning his car.

Biti told Zimeye.com that they escaped death with a whisker.

” They were at around 20 and they threw stones at us damanging the winsreen of our car. Fortunately, no one was hurt”, said Biti.

Zimeye.com failed to reach Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa for his comment.

Below is an earlier post by Biti’s aides on Twitter announcing the barbaric attacks:

In its primitive nature, Zanu PF thugs attacked

@CCCZimbabwe

Vice President

@BitiTendai

in Muzarabani at Adage where they mounted an illegal block and stoned his vehicle.

https://twitter.com/EmmanuelGumbo_/status/1537852696891469825/photo/3

