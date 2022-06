Cooking Oil Producer Gets Bulk Of Foreign Currency Under RBZ Auction System

By A Correspondent- Cooking oil producer, Cangrow Trading, received the bulk of foreign currency at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency auction system in the month of May 2022.

This was revealed by RBZ Governor, Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya, in his update on foreign exchange auction allotments for May 2022 and foreign exchange payments for the period January to May 2022.

Below is the table showing the 64 biggest beneficiaries for the month of May 2022:

Foreign Exchange Auction System Allotments Under the Main Auction for May 2022

NO. BIDDER AMOUNT ALLOTTED (US$) SHARE (%) 1 CANGROW TRADING 2,117,760 2.2% 2 MEGA MARKET MILLING PVT LTD 1,949,954 2.1% 3 VARUN BEVERAGES ZIMBABWE 1,798,638 1.9% 4 BLUE RIBBON FOODS 1,724,815 1.8% 5 VICTORIA FOODS PVT LTD 1,445,829 1.5% 6 ZFC LIMITED 1,334,121 1.4% 7 MAFURO FARMING 1,251,187 1.3% 8 CAFCA LIMITED 1,039,042 1.1% 9 CAIRNS FOODS LIMITED 924,387 1.0% 10 BEIT BRIDGE JUICING COMPANY 904,615 1.0% 11 PURE OIL INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD 879,024 0.9% 12 REINFORCED STEEL CONTRACTORS ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 873,634 0.9% 13 AGRIBANK 850,000 0.9% 14 CAPRI APPLIANCES PVT LTD 850,000 0.9% 15 FEEDMIX (PVT) LTD 823,122 0.9% 16 WILLOWTON GROUP ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 750,000 0.8% 17 TREGER PRODUCTS 750,000 0.8% 18 MEGAPAK ZIMBABWE P/L 709,277 0.8% 19 BROWN ENGINEERING P/L 678,901 0.7% 20 HUNYANI PAPER & PACKAGING (1997) (PVT) LTD 650,000 0.7% 21 ANDALUSIA INVESTMENTS (PVT) LTD TA ZIMBORDERS 633,281 0.7% 22 NEON SHADES PVT LTD 616,980 0.7% 23 SCHWEPPES ZIMBABWE LIMITED 585,669 0.6% 24 UNIVERN ENTERPRISES PVT LTD T/A SOUTHERN REGION TRADING co 550,136 0.6% 25 ZIMBABWE ONLINE PVT LTD 537,239 0.6% 26 CHINA NANCHANG ENGINEERING 500,000 0.5% 27 BARZEM ENTERPRISES P/L 495,722 0.5% 28 CENTRAL AFRICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION PVT LTD 491,983 0.5% 29 ALLIANCE MEDIA 482,005 0.5% 30 NATIONAL FOODS LIMITED 476,266 0.5% 31 DENDAIRY P/L 457,743 0.5% 32 SATEWAVE TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD 450,000 0.5% 33 LOTUS STATIONERY MANUFACTURERS 448,105 0.5% 34 MAKOMO ENGINEERING PVT LTD 431,900 0.5% 35 CZIM CORRUGATED BOX SOLUTION P/L 424,762 0.4% 36 MANICA BOARDS AND DOORS (PVT) LTD 422,483 0.4% 37 TELONE PRIVATE LIMITED 400,000 0.4% 38 ARENEL (PRIVATE) LIMITED 400,000 0.4% 39 HONDE HYDRO POWER CONSOLIDATED 398,866 0.4% 40 PUNGWE B POWER STATION PVT LTD 398,839 0.4% 41 MOUNT MERU MILLERS ZIMBABWE 395,799 0.4% 42 PAROAN VISTA (PVT) LTD 391,390 0.4% 43 POLYPACKAGING PVT LTD 384,949 0.4% 44 PARAGON PRINTING & PACKAGING (PVT) LTD 372,004 0.4% 45 CENTRAL MILLERS (PVT) LTD 369,829 0.4% 46 AGRICON EQUIPMENT (PVT) LTD 365,375 0.4% 47 MOMENTUM IMARA SP REID 350,000 0.4% 48 ETG INPUTS ZIMBABWE 350,000 0.4% 49 CROCO HOLDINGS 340,000 0.4% 50 AGRI VALUE CHAIN ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 326,691 0.3% 51 PARAMOUNT EXPORTS (PVT) LTD 324,871 0.3% 52 MULLER BROTHERS (PVT) LTD 320,811 0.3% 53 WILLIAM BAIN & COMPANY 313,275 0.3% 54 ALL COMMODITY EXPORTS P\L 311,191 0.3% 55 NATIONAL FOODS PROPERTIES LTD 310,000 0.3% 56 SCANLINK PRIVATE LIMITED 309,737 0.3% 57 CBZ BANK LIMITED 300,000 0.3% 58 AFRICAN BANKING CORPORATION 300,000 0.3% 59 JP MORGAN 300,000 0.3% 60 CITI BANK 300,000 0.3% 61 GRATON INVESTMENTS 300,000 0.3% 62 PREMIER AUTO SERVICES P/L 296,408 0.3% 63 LOBELS BREAD 290,000 0.3% 64 PRODAIRY (PVT) LTD 281,734 0.3%

