Fundraising Initiative For Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole

Hopewell Chin’ono

Ladies and Gentlemen, the families of incarcerated Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole need our support.

They need money for fuel for the daily visits and for security as they are constantly being intimidated by thugs.

Please donate whatever you can, they stood with citizens and were arrested standing with citizens.

Please stand with their families!

Thank you

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pfnb5x-family-support?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

