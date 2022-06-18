Kuwadzana Man Arrested For Stealing Lawyer’s Wallet, Cellphone

A Kuwadzana Extension man was yesterday arrested for allegedly stealing a wallet, and cellphone, from a Harare lawyer.

Micah Matinyarare, 29, of Kuwadzana Extension was arrested for allegedly stealing Tanaka Kangira’s valuables last Sunday.

Police, upon searching his room, recovered Tanaka’s business cards and something believed to be herbs, which briefly sent officers, and his neighbours, fleeing from the scene.

“Hey, maita mushonga mubag rake randikachidza,” said one of the neighbours.Micah, who is known for selling cell phones, was quick to accuse one of his friends, who paid him a visit.

“I do not know how these business cards found their way into my room,” he said.

“I suspect one of my friends, who visited me, might be the one who stole the wallet and cellphone.”

One of the neighbours claimed to have lodged a robbery case against Micah, a few months ago, and said the suspect keeps walking free.

Yesterday, he was led to Kuwadzana Police Station, where he was detained.

-State Media

