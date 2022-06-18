Sadio Mane Moves To Bayern Munich

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of Sadio Mane.

The two clubs held a meeting on Friday and the Reds accepted Bayern’s third offer believed to be worth just over £35m.

Mane will sign a three-year contract at Bayern and will undergo a medical next week ahead of the move.

Liverpool decided to accept Bayern final proposal for Sadio Mané as he asked to leave in a respectful way, decision was communicated right after UCL final. #LFC

Full agreement reached on today’s final meeting in England. Contracts being prepared.

Medical tests soon.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

Mane will be Bayern’s third signing of the transfer window, after Ajax pair Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai joined last week.

The Senegalese winger, 30, has been at Liverpool since 2016, scoring 120 goals during his six-year spell at Anfield.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

