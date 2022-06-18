ZimEye
🟡"Anytime a government resorts to blaming the Opposition for its atrocities, its failure to deliver on their mandate & their responsibilities to the people, it is a clear sign that they have accepted that they have outlived their usefulness.” #WeNeedNewLeaders pic.twitter.com/YLA8LVzKdk— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 18, 2022
