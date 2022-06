Zanu PF Celebrates Sikhala Persecution

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF is on cloud nine over the continued detention of CCC deputy Chairman Job Sikhala.

Sikhala was arrested early this week in Chitungwiza at the funeral of his CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Since his arrest, the courts have denied him bail, and he will spend this weekend in cells.

In a celebratory Tweet, Zanu PF said Sikhala deserves to be jailed.

Posted Zanu PF

Bail denied Violence instigator

@JobSikhala1

will spend the weekend behind bars.

Bail denied‼️



Violence instigator @JobSikhala1 will spend the weekend behind the bars. pic.twitter.com/we3ORrqnYW — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) June 17, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...