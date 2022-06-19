Chatunga Tears Into Jonathan Moyo

Tinashe Sambiri|The late former President’s son, Chatunga, has blasted Jonathan Moyo for trying to discredit CCC.

Jonathan Moyo last week attempted to pour cold water on CCC’s rising popularity after after claiming the party “does not have structures.”

In response Chatunga wrote on Twitter:

“Hanzi Structures na Jonso whilst Chiwenga jumped from the Barrack to the Zanu PF deputy secretary position.

CHATUNGA also retweeted:

LynneM

@LynneStactia

Phelekezela Mphoko was left with NOTHING under the structures while a fired VP ED Mnangagwa took EVERYTHING via a coup d’etat! The structures FAILED to protect VP Phelekezela Mphoko.”

