Moreblessing Ali’s Family Flees

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The family of the slain activist Moreblessing Ali has been forced to flee their home following sustained threats by suspected state agents and Zanu-PF activists for demanding justice.

The family said that they have abandoned Ali’s residence in Nyatsime because of the victimisation by suspected Zanu-PF activists, who have been threatening them.

“We want Zanu-PF to stop meddling and threatening our family. They have beaten some of our family members,” Washington said.

“Any threats or abuse, no burial. We want to do the final service in Nyatsime, and we don’t want the people who caused the chaos to be present.”

Ali’s son Silence said the family was grateful for the support it was getting from CCC.

“There have also been well-wishers who have been donating, I would like to thank them.”

Ali’s family made several demands before they could bury her, including the release of Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, who is also their lawyer.

Sikhala was denied bail on Friday on charges of inciting violence following the clashes between Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Zanu-PF activists at Ali’s funeral in Nyatsime last week.

He is charged alongside MDC Alliance MP Godfrey Sithole.

They are spending the weekend behind bars awaiting the continuation of their bail application on Monday.

“We want our family lawyer to be released so that he can continue helping us on this murder case and also the release of our search party leader Sithole. No release, no burial,” said Moreblessing’s brother Washington.

The family also demanded to see the exact place where Moreblessing was murdered, and demanded a forensic investigation.

Ali’s stepmother Judith Chisiiwa told The Standard the family does not know where her body was being kept.

“They just told us that we are supposed to collect forensic results on Tuesday,” Chisiiwa said.

“We don’t even know where the body of our relative is.”

Ali went missing on May 24 after she was allegedly attacked and abducted by suspected Zanu-PF thugs among them Pius Jamba who was arrested in Hurungwe last week.

Zanu-PF has denied that Jamba is one of its members.

Ali was found dead on June 11.

Police said her body was cut into pieces and stuffed in a sack.

Her death has fuelled tensions between Zanu-PF and CCC, who have clashed in Nyatsime.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...