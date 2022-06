Zanu PF Apologist Predicts Mnangagwa’s Electoral Defeat

By- Former Zanu PF Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu has said that people will dump Zanu PF in 2023.

Posting on Twitter, Sunday Zivhu said party structures do not matter.

Posted Zivhu:

Structures in politics don’t work, 2023 people are going to vote for their jobs, food, fees, salaries and etc not structures , garayi muma structures eyu iwawo muri kwamuri ikoko

