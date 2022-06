Zanu PF Pushes For Chibaya’s The Arrest

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF is pressing for the persecution of CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya.

Posting on Twitter this weekend, Zanu PF lies that said Chibaya incited violence in Nyatsime. But the truth is that it is Zanu PF who beat up CCC supporters at the funeral of Moreblessing Ali.

Posted Zanu PF:

@ChibayaCCC

coordinated the violence in Nyatsime, we hope the

@PoliceZimbabwe

will soon call him for questioning.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...