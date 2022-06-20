ZimEye
Virginia Mabhiza walked into the prosecutor in charge's office and held a meeting with Chris Mutangadura, who is one of the prosecutors in @JobSikhala1 's case, ZimEye reveals. Details of what was discussed were still to be disclosed at the time of writing. https://t.co/Pne6hm5RRE— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 20, 2022
