FreeObert”

Obert Masaraure Is Innocent
20 June 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| ARTUZ leader Obert Masaraure is being persecuted for speaking out against the Zanu PF regime’s failure to address the sad plight of government workers, a CCC official has said.
CCC Youth Assembly official Godfrey Kurauone urged the nation to support Masaraure physically and emotionally.
“Samaz Masaraure Obert my prayers are with you. Wherever you are i just hope you are safe. Be strong my brother.
One thing I am sure of is that you are not a murderer, you are Innocent.Zvichapera izvi,”said Kurauone.
Robson Chere of ARTUZ posted on Facebook:
“I am Obert and Obert is me.