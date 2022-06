President Chamisa Father’s Day Statement

ZIMBABWE NEEDS A RESPONSIBLE & CARING FATHER..A father loves,cares,unifies, provides,makes peace,reconciles and protects. Our Father, Who art in heaven,hallowed be Thy name;Thy kingdom come;Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven..Let us strive to please our Heavenly Father at all material times. God bless Zimbabwe. Happy #FathersDay2022

