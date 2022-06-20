Zanu PF Disrupt CCC Chegutu Meeting
By- Zanu PF at the weekend disrupted the CCC celebration meeting in Chegutu.
CCC posted on Twitter, saying that the sad development happened in Pfupajena stadium.
Posted CCC:
Yesterday (Saturday), we were barred from using Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu for our victory celebrations. The police had cleared our event had paid the venue in full but ZANUPF&some local municipality officials cordoned off the area & barricaded it with sealing tape used at crime scenes.