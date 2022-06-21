British MP Questions Opposition Stalwarts Persecution

By A Correspondent- British Parliamentarian, Lord Jonathan Oates, has described as deplorable the manner in which the Zanu PF regime is tormenting opposition members.

Lord Oates is a member of the British House of Lords.

He challenged Mr Mnangagwa to stop tormenting political opponents.

Lord Oates posted on Twitter:

“Does @edmnangagwa have any idea how damaging these images are to Zimbabwe’s reputation around the world.

Why are remand prisoners who pose no flight being risk put in leg irons? Come to think of it why are they under arrest at all?”

He was responding to one Patrick Jachi tweet below: Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole arrive at court in leg irons!

There is no rule of law in Zimbabwe!

They are being treated like criminals while the real criminals in ZANU PF are busy looting, murdering and abducting citizens! Zimbabwe will be free”

