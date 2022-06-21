“Chitungwiza Now Hotspot For Politically Motivated Violence”: REPORT

By A Correspondent| According to Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform, Chitungwiza is now one of the major hotspots for politically motivated violence after the dormitory Town recorded the majority of rights violations.

Towards the end of May, a CCC activist Moreblessing Ali was abducted and murdered in cold blood by a Zanu PF linked Pius Jamba who has since been arrested.

Ali’s death has since heightened tension in Chitungwiza as CCC and Zanu PF activists traded blows over the right to preside over the funeral.

In a space of seven days , our team recorded 15 cases of Human Rights violations and all of them are politically motivated ranging from extrajudicial killing to arbitrary arrests. This week Chitungwiza is the major hotspot of HRVs. @ZimEye @SAHRDNetwork @tsunga_arnold — Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform (@HumanDefenderz) June 21, 2022

Zimbabwe is due to hold the next elections in one year and the early indicators are not showing good signs.

