Latest On Belarus Fire Tenders. Mafume Breathes Fire

By A Correspondent- Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has lamented how the local government ministry procured fire tenders without any consultation with the local authority.

Said Mafume:

“Our councils were not consulted. The essence of devolutionis for local people to make their own decisions.

Some councils can’t even manage a fire brigade!

Thecost can build clinics & is astronomical.”

