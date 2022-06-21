Sikhala, Sithole Persecution Persists

By-A Harare magistrate Monday denied bail to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole.

They are accused of inciting public violence in Nyatsime.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Mr Gibson Mandaza ordered the two to spend two more nights in remand prison.

Sikhala and Sithole, who represent Zengeza West and Chitungwiza North constituencies, respectively, completed mounting their bail application, where they exposed the State.

The duo is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

They also denied posting a video on social media mobilising their supporters to cause violence following the death of their party member Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was killed by Pius Jamba, who has since appeared in court charged with murder.

The State opposed granting bail to Sikhala and Sithole, saying they were likely to commit more offences.

The State also said that Sikhala allegedly committed the offence whilst he was on bail on similar charges.

Mr Michael Reza appeared for the State while Mr Alec Muchadehama and Mr Jeremiah Bamu represented Sikhala and Sithole.

