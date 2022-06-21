FakaPressure

Time To End Decades Of Zanu PF Failure, Declares President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| The county’s education system is in the graveyard, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Chamisa bemoaned the demise of the country’s health sector.

The CCC leader also presented a comprehensive transformation of the economy plan.

See full statement below:

OUR RAPID & ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION OF THE ECONOMY PLAN

The CITIZENS government will come up with policy framework and turnaround strategy which among others includes the following:

Develop demand driven policies informed by inclusive policies and inclusive politics anchored upon an inclusive dialogue with all political actors, economic players, labour, business, civil society and academia with a view to build A NEW CONSENSUS and buy-in. Our policies will be predictable, consistent and guarantee certainty – this will help citizens, economic agents, workers, business and investors to plan with certainty. The corrupt will be an endangered species and extinct. We will eliminate corruption, enforce rule of law, foster political tolerance, constitutionalism and respect of property rights, which, combined, are critical ingredients required to attract investment, savings and production.

4.Resolving the debt crisis in Zimbabwe by engaging the multilateral community and opening Zimbabwe to the world.

5.We will make Zimbabwe an entrepreneurial society- new industries, new factories and new companies and new sectors and employing more.

6.We will embark on radical Central Bank reforms on the back of wide consultation with bankers, business and labour.

7.We will start with full dollarization and then create a conducive environment and the right confidence levels for the adoption of our local currency.

As part of our de-dollarisation road map we will make sure that we meet the following: (i) fiscal consolidation; (ii) current account surplus; (iii) 6 months import cover (forex reserves); (iv) stable exchange rate; (v) single digit inflation; and (vi) productive and competitive economy.

On the back of a well functioning economy, powered by production and stable macroeconomic environment, we will provide a dynamic social services which inter alia includes a robust heath and education system, well functioning welfare system and a highly rewarding civil service which will attract workers from the private sector.

The monster and beast we are taming;

9.In 2018 annual inflation was 5% but the regime has guided inflation to 837.5% in July 2020 and somehow managed to drop inflation to 55% in July 2021 after having used hard earn foreign currency from the exporters to bribe the economy by dishing it our at unreasonably controlled rates – now they have run out of steam annual inflation is now raking havoc again and shot to 132% in May 2022 – its not turning back;

Prof Mthuli 2019 budget was $8.1 billion but has shot up by 11900% to $960 billion in 2022 – its unprecedented! Fun enough salaries have not risen by the same magnitude. Poverty levels as reported by ZIMSTAT shows that people in extreme poverty has risen from 29% (4.64 million people) to 49% (7.9 million people), that is, an additional 69% of the population was pushed into extreme in the last 4 years. Civil servants were earning US$540 but teachers are now taking home ZWL$30,000 which is equivalent to US$42 … Hospitals are now death traps …women are being asked to buy consumables for them to be registered to give birth; Likewise, the education system is in the graveyard. Parents have assumed the role of government by paying teachers incentives with a view to arrest the situation. War veterans and pensioners have been reduced to beggars. Corruption has reached alarming levels. The recent audit on COVID funds shows that the monies were squandered and the targeted vulnerable people never received anything.

Failure is written everywhere and all over

This time let’s end and fix this !!

FakaPressure

