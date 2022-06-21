Zanu PF MPs “Plot” Mudenda Ouster

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF MPs are reportedly caucusing and canvassing for support and votes to remove Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Mudenda fell out of favour with ZANU PF bigwigs after reports that he was corrupt and involved in several murky deals from his time as Board Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe CAAZ to the ZESA Vic Falls land scandal .

ZANU PF and security agencies are also rumoured to be investigating Mudenda’s relationship with several Western embassies.

Sources who spoke to this reporter revealed that Mudenda’s statement calling for diaspora vote without addressing sanctions was motivated by his compromised relations with Western embassies outside the government’s re-engagement policy.

Party Parliamentary bigwigs are reportedly canvassing for Mudenda’s immediate removal and a young female candidate is being touted as Mudenda’s replacement.

A ZANU PF source said Mudenda has business interests with some Western embassies.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...