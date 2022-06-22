Chamisa Attends Sikhala, Sithole Court Hearing

By-CCC leader Nelson Chamisa Wednesday led hundreds who attended his party’s deputy chairman Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole’s court hearing.

Ostallos Siziba, the CCC deputy spokesperson, posted pictures of Chamisa at Harare magistrate’s courts on Twitter.

Siziba posted:

Shoulder to Shoulder: In Court today in solidarity with our #NyatsimeTrio together with Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Gody Sithole for their bail hearings. We stand together knowing fully well that one day We Shall Be Free!! Solidarity always! Thank you Champions #FakaPressure

