Curfew Lifted

The Government has lifted the Covid-19 midnight curfew following satisfactory progress in the containment of the global pandemic while business hours for the hospitality industry are now from 8am to 3am the following day.

Acting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere confirmed the policy change after today’s cabinet meeting.

“While enforcement of Covid-19 regulations must continue, the curfew which is currently running from 12 midnight to 5:30 am has been lifted,” said Minister Muswere.

The curfew was introduced at the height of the pandemic as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Part of the reasoning behind abolishing movements at night was to minimise social contact during the hours with minimum authority supervision.- state media

