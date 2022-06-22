Sikhala, Sithole Back In Court
22 June 2022
By- CCC deputy chairman and the party’s MP for Chitungwiza North Godfrey Sithole are expected back in court today.
The two were arrested last week at the funeral of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.
CCC posted Tuesday urging its supporters to attend the two’s court hearing.
CCC posted:
Our MPs
& Godfrey Sithole will appear at the Harare Magistrate Court
tomorrow for their bail ruling . Let’s come & show solidarity with our champions who’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali. #freejobsikhala #FreeGodfreySithole