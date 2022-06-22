Teachers Now Earning US$42
By- Teachers’ salaries have been eroded and reduced to US$42.
CCC President Nelson Chamisa made the calculations in a tweet Tuesday when he was analysing inflation that has reached an alarming rate.
He said teachers would gain respect under the opposition’s government in 2023.
14/16 Civil servants were earning US$540 but teachers are now taking home ZWL$30,000 which is equivalent to US$42 …Hospitals are now death traps …women are being asked to buy consumables for them to be registered to give birth;