They Want To Remove Me- Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has shocked all and sundry after claiming the murder of CCC

activist Moreblessing Ali was “stage- managed as a way of tarnishing the country’s image.”

Mr Mnangagwa accused CCC of attempting to tarnish the nation’s image ahead of a Commonwealth conference in Rwanda.

He made the remarks at the late national hero, Major General Sydney Bhebhe’s burial, at the heroes’ acre on Monday.

Mr Mnangagwa, quoted by ZBC News said:

“What happened recently in the Nyatsime Township of Chitungwiza is deplorable and should never be repeated.

The nation is now familiar with these shenanigans and incidences of staged violence, which are designed to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe, especially ahead of major international meetings.

This time, the destabilising and violent theatrics by opposition elements are being done ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Rwanda.

Shame on you, if you are the leader of a political party which thrives on violence and the insecurity of our people, to be relevant. Shame – shame – shame on you!”

Mr Mnangagwa

