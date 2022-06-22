Zupco Crashes Into Highfield Home

By- A Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) bus has crashed into a Highfield home.

ZBC News reports that the family in Harare are lucky to be alive.

ZBC News arrived just after the accident, with family members breaking windows to come out of the house after the bus had blocked the veranda entrance.

The bus driver, which had no passengers, escaped unhurt, but the conductor sustained minor injuries and was immediately ferried to a local clinic for treatment.

