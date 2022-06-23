Manchester United Likely To Snatch Eriksen

Manchester United are in pole position to land Christian Eriksen after Tottenham backed away from re-signing the former Spurs midfielder. Daily Star

Ligue 1 club Nice want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan. Foot Mercato

Nicolas Pepe is looking for a way out of Arsenal, having struggled to make an impact with the Gunners on the back of a big-money move from Lille. football.london

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says he expects Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, 33, to stay at the German champions this summer. Sky Sports

Paul Pogba’s agent will meet with Juventus today to complete the negotiations for his comeback. Fabrizio Romano

Ajax’s Brazil forward Antony, 22, is ‘determined’ to join Manchester United this summer. Goal

Manchester United are willing to take a hit on the £38.5 million they paid for Anthony Martial in 2015, with the club being open to offers of around £20 million. The Sun

Paris St-Germain are willing to sell Neymar if they receive an acceptable offer for the Brazil forward, although the 30-year-old does not want to leave the French champions. Goal

Ajax’s Sébastien Haller is on his way to undergo medical tests with Borussia Dortmund today. The deal is worth €35m with add-ons included. Fabrizio Romano- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

