Mnangagwa Ignores Striking Doctors

Spread the love

By-President Emerson Mnangagwa has ignored the striking health workers and proceeded to commission a small shoe-making project.

Zanu PF posted the images of Mnangagwa visiting the small shoe making project;

Zanu PF Posted:

Cde ED has finished touring Bata Shoe Company Zimbabwe and has commissioned machines worth US$800 000.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...