Perform, Deliver, President Chamisa Challenges Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is largely failing to address the concerns of citizens, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

The CCC leader also challenged government leaders to perform and deliver expected results.

“ADVICE TO GOVERNMENT LEADERS; JUST PERFORM & DELIVER!!

When you perform and lead so well, you render opposition or criticism so irrelevant, meaningless and unnecessary.

The best way to silence opposition or critics is to perform & serve the citizens so excellently .#FakaPressure.”

