Release Wiwa, Sithole Mnangagwa Told

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration faces possible mass protests over the prolonged detention of CCC officials Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole.

This was said by CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma.

The CCC youth leader accused the Harare regime of abusing the law to punish perceived foes.

“When injustice becomes the law, resistance becomes a must!

There is no justified reason why

@JobSikhala1

& Godfrey Sithole should be prison inmates of Moreblessing Ali killer, Pius Jamba.

The only answer to lawfare is mass action,” Chuma wrote on Twitter.

