Two Kidnapped Minors Rescued- ZRP Appeals For Information

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may lead to the identification of the biological parents of two children who were rescued from kidnappers in 2020 in Mutoko.

The girl is aged 7 while the boy is aged 6. They are both currently living at a children’s home in Harare. ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The two infants were rescued by the Police at Chakufuna Village, Mudzi in Mutoko in 2020 after they were kidnapped by the suspect, Gift Chemhuru and his wife, Miriam Bwanali.

The suspects are also linked to another case of kidnapping involving a minor which occurred in Harare in 2020. The minor was positively identified by her mother.

Gift Chemhuru was arrested while Miriam Bwanali is on the run.

Anyone with information to contact, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, or WhatsApp 0712800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

