Businessman’s Challenge Thrown Out

By A Correspondent| A regional magistrate has thrown out fraud accused businessman Ofer Sivan’s bid to be removed from remand giving the State time to finalise the case.

Sivan is accused of defrauding his business partners by allegedly providing false information at the High Court in a bid to defraud them of their shares in their company Adlecraft Investments.

His lawyers had opposed further remand to July 21 saying the State was delaying to provide him with a trial date and averred that the complainant Gilad Shabtai was not in the country which cannot keep him on remand.

The State said the docket was ready and now in the hands of the ZACC legal team which was going through it.

Regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje then threw out the challenge saying the State should be given time to conclude the processes.

He said it was standard procedure that any investigating agency can go through a case before sending it for prosecution.

The matter was then set for July 28 and his lawyers gave the State notice that they would challenge further remand if not given a trial date.

Meanwhile his personal assistant Cassandra Myburg was remanded to July 15 for her trial date on similar allegations of fraud.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said investigations were complete and furnished the court with a charge sheet and outline of the case.

In the papers, Myburg and Sivan are jointly charged on fraud accused of defrauding his business partners of over US$700 000.

Allegations against them are that they working in cahoots, Sivan Myburg forged the signatures of the Shabtai on the Stanbic Bank account opening forms to open bank accounts for Adlecraft Investments (Private) Limited on the guise that Shabtai as one of the directors was involved yet he had not approved the opening of that account.

